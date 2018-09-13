CMS forges tie for conference title

CARLINVILLE (Sept. 13, 2018) – Carlinville Middle School improved to 13-1 and forged a tie for the 2M Conference championship in baseball following a pair of wins late last week.

The Cavies dispatched Southwestern 4-3 in 10 innings Thursday, avenging an earlier 3-0 loss to the Piasa Birds and forcing a tie atop the conference standings. Regionals for Carlinville begin at home on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Carlinville got two runs in the first, followed by Southwestern tying it with two runs in the third. It was 3-3 after three and a half, then pitching took over. The game remained 3-3 into the 10th inning when Carlinville got the game winner.

Zach Reels had two hits and two runs, as did Jake Schwartz. Kolton Costello had a double and RBI; Dane Boatman had a hit; Ryenn Hart a hit; Liam Tieman a double.

Tieman also got the win, tossing 4 1/3 innings of three-hit shutout ball, striking out three. Henry Kufa pitched three innings, allowing one hit and two unearned runs with a strikeout. Hart pitched two and two-third innings, allowing three hits and one unearned run, striking out three.

Carlinville 15, Bunker Hill 0

Carlinville scored 13 runs in the first and went on to beat the Minutemen on Friday afternoon in Carlinville.

Reels had two hits, two runs and an RBI; Mark Utry scored a run; Schwartz had a hit, two runs and RBI; Costello had a single, two doubles, three runs and three RBIs; Boatman had a run and RBI; Hart had a double, two singles, two runs and four RBIs; Tieman had a hit, run and two RBIs; Kufa had an RBI; Connor STrutner a hit, run and RBI; Kaden Schott a run and Camden Naugle a hit, run and RBI.

Costello struck out seven to get the win, allowing one hit over three and a third innings. Reels struck out two in two-thirds inning of relief.