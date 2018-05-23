CMS' Daugherty is IESA state champ in pole vault

CMS’ Daugherty is IESA state champ in pole

EAST PEORIA (May 24, 2018) – Carlinville Middle School had six represent the school at the IESA state track and field meet Saturday in East Peoria.

After finishing third as a seventh grader, Luke Daugherty brought home the gold, a state championship medal in the pole vault.

Daugherty cleared 13-feet-one inch to win the eighth grade boys AA state title. It’s a new school record for eighth grade, and he holds both seventh and eighth grade school records for the pole vault.

Colton Robinson was also a returning state qualifier in the shot put for the Warriors. He would earn a third place finish this time around, with a throw of 46-feet-4.75 inches.

Brody Harris ran in the 1600-meters at state, and finished 13th with a time of 5:06.94.

Levi Yudinsky, also a returner to state in the pole vault, finished tied for 19th place by clearing nine feet.

Riley Rosentreter, a first-year track athlete as a seventh grader, competed at state in the pole vault. She cleared eight feet at state, placing her tied for ninth out of 46 qualifiers.

Ella Walker returned to state in the eighth grade discus, finishing 31st overall with a distance of 79 feet.

CMS state track and field athletes competing at state this past weekend, from left, are: Brody Harris, Luke Daugherty, Levi Yudinsky, Colton Robinson, Ella Walker and Riley Rosentreter.

Coach Tammy Easterday with state champion in the eighth grade pole vault, Carlinville’s Luke Daugherty.