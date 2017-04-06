CMS’ Daugherty breaks school record

The Carlinville Middle School Warriors hosted a four-team meet with a school record falling in the process last Tuesday.

Seventh grade pole vaulter Luke Daugherty cleared 10-feet-2 inches to set a new school record for seventh grade pole vault.

Daugherty had cleared nine-feet-eight inches in the off season but was surprised to set the school mark in the first meet of the season.

The seventh grade CMS teams both won their respective meet on Tuesday against competition from Staunton, Mt. Olive and Bunker Hill. The eighth grade teams finished second.