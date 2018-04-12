CMS bowlers take sectional title in first attempt

PEORIA (April 12, 2018) – The Illinois Elementary School Association held bowling Sectionals for the first time on April 7.

The Sectional locations were Dixon, LaSalle, Orland Park and Peoria. In years past, bowlers competed directly at the state level, if they were able to get an entry in early enough, before the spots were filled.

The sectional for Carlinville, was held at Landmark Lanes in Peoria. For the IESA competition, a team is made up of four bowlers. The Sectional competition consisted of three games, with the top six teams and top 12 individuals (not on an advancing team) advancing to the State level.

Carlinville Elks Junior Bowlers sent four boys to represent Carlinville Middle School. This is the first time that Carlinville has sent any bowlers to the IESA competition.

The competition got underway around 10 am. The Carlinville boys were trailing their toughest competition, Cahokia Wirth, by 21 pins after game 1, then they rallied in game two, to take the lead position by 60 pins.

It came down to Game 3, and the Carlinville boys held their ground. Their three game series total was 1769, over Cahokia Wirth who had a series total of 1701. These boys came home with a first ever bowling Sectional win for Carlinville Middle School.

In addition to the Carlinville team bringing home a Sectional win, two of the team members received awards for high series.

Jordan Griffel shot the third highest series with a 480. Will Hoesing shot the highest series of the sectional with a 610.

The team will travel to Joliet on Friday, April 13, to compete in the State Preliminary round. The preliminary round consists of 4 games. The top 10 teams and the top 32 individuals (not on an advancing team) will move on to the Finals on Saturday. The Finals consists of 6 games.

Carlinville Warriors bowling team won sectional competition April 7 in Peoria. From left are Coach Jason Crowell, Jack Rives, Jordan Griffel, Alexander Scott and Will Hoesing.

Individual winners at the IESA bowling sectional April 7 are Jordan Griffel and Will Hoesing