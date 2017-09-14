CMS baseball wins conference title

SHIPMAN (Sept. 14, 2017) – Carlinville’s junior high baseball team, winding down the regular season, avenged an early-season loss to Southwestern with a 13-2 triumph at Shipman on Thursday afternoon.

The Junior Cavies (9-4) outhit Southwestern 14-5 in the game.

Ethan Siglock had a double, triple, single, three runs and RBI; Zayn Long had two hits and a run; Zach Reels single, RBI; Kolton Costello run; Declan Braley single; Zaiden Reese run; Carson Wiser single, double, four runs, three RBIs; Liam Tieman hit, run, RBI; Ayden Tiburzi hit, RBI; Kyle Carriker single, two RBIs; Ryenn Hart single, two RBIs; Cooper Gossard RBI; Dane Boatman single; Connor Strutner run and Henry Kufa, run.

Hart picked up the win, striking out four over three and a third-innings, allowing one earned run on four hits. Tieman pitched the final one and two-third innings of one-hit, scoreless relief.

Carlinville 16, Bunker Hill 8

The Junior Cavies traveled to Bunker Hill Friday and had to rally to win a high-scoring affair.

Carlinville led early at 4-1, but a seven-run fourth inning put Bunker Hill in front at 8-4.

It was 8-5 after five when the Junior Cavies scored four in the sixth and seven more in the seventh to take the lead.

Costello took the win with three and a third scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while fanning six.

Offensively, Siglock had a triple, single, three runs; Hart run, RBI; Wiser single, triple, three runs; Strutner two hits, two runs, RBI; Long two hits, run, two RBIs; Logan Hammann two runs; Braley single, two RBIs; Tieman four hits, run, two RBIs; Tiburzi two hits, run, three RBIs; Jake Schwartz two hits, run, RBI; Costello hit, two RBIs; Reese run scored.

Carlinville 9, Staunton 2

At Loveless Park, the Junior Cavies took the conference title with a 9-2 win over Staunton Monday in a makeup contest.

Carlinville took the lead for good at 4-2 with a three-run third inning. They added a run in the fourth and four runs in the fifth, improving to 11-4 to end the regular season.

Hart pitched a three-hitter, allowing two unearned runs, striking out seven.

Siglock had a double, two singles, two runs and RBI; Wiser had two singles and an RBI; Costello had a single, triple, two runs and two RBIs; Long had a single and RBI; Tieman had a single, run, RBI; Tiburzi single, RBI; Strutner run; Boatman single, two RBIs.

Regionals

The Junior Cavies, the third seed, hosted sixth-seeded Taylorville Tuesday in the opening round of regionals. The rest of the tournament takes place at North Mac on Saturday with the semifinals and on Monday with the finals.