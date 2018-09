CMS baseball wins conference championship

Carlinville Middle School baseball team won their second straight outright 2M conference championship as they head into regional tournament play at Chatham. From left are Mark Utry, Keegan Lynn, Jake Schwartz. Henry Kufa, Sam Quarton, Conner Strutner, Zach Reels, Liam Tieman, Ryenn Hart, Dane Boatman, Bryce Widner, Camden Naugle, Kaden Schott, Kolton Costello. Photo provided.