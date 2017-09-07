CMS baseball shuts out Nokomis

NOKOMIS (Sept. 7, 2017) – Ethan Siglock pitched a one-hit shutout over three innings and Carlinville shut down Nokomis 15-0 on Wednesday afternoon in Montgomery County.

Siglock struck out two and walked one. The Junior Cavies scored four runs in the first, six runs in the second and five runs in the third inning.

Offensively, Carson Wiser doubled, homered, drove in five runs and scored three times; Siglock two hits, run, RBI; Jake Schwartz run; Zayne Long single, double, two runs, RBI; Ryenn Hart single, run, RBI; Kolton Costello single, double, two runs, two RBIs; Liam Tieman hit, RBI; Cooper Gossard run, RBI; Ayden Tiburzi hit, two runs; Logan Hammann hit, run, RBI; Dane Boatman single, two RBIs.