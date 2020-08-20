CMS baseball drops two contests

The Carlinville Middle School baseball team began its 2020 season with a couple of Macoupin County showdowns. The Cavaliers kept the contests close but are still seeking their first victory.

Aug. 18 at Southwestern

Carlinville and Southwestern were engaged in a 1-1 tie after three pitching-rich innings.

The Cavaliers responded to two fourth-inning Piasa Bird tallies and tied the score at 3-3 in the top of the fifth before surrendering three runs in the bottom half of the frame.

Southwestern went on to win the game 6-3.

Aug. 19 vs. Staunton

Carlinville had the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the first inning, but failed to score and set the tone early. As a result, Staunton took command and built an early 8-0 lead.

Carlinville cut the defecit in half with four runs in the bottom of the sixth.

The Cavaliers then held the Terriers scoreless in the seventh and got the tying run to second base prior to falling short, 8-7.

“The mark of a good team is to play a full seven innings,” head coach Don Borgini said following the loss. “We obviously started off rough but I liked a lot of things I saw in this game.”

Upcoming games

The Cavaliers will play at Bunker Hill Aug. 26 and host Pana Aug. 27. Both games begin at 4:30 p.m.