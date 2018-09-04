CMS baseball, cross country teams in action

BUNKER HILL (Aug. 30 2018) – Carlinville Middle School extended a winning streak to six games with a pair of wins late last week.

Wednesday, Carlinville traveled to Bunker Hill, defeating the Patriots in an 11-0 decision.

The Cavs scored in all but one inning, including a five-run third frame.

Zach Reels had three hits, four runs and an RBI; Keegan Lynn had a hit; Kolton Costello had a single, triple and two RBIs; Bryce Wiedner scored a run; Ryenn Hart had a double, run and RBI; Camden Naugle had a hit; Henry Kufa had a hit, run and two RBIs; Jake Schwartz and Mark Utry scored runs; Dane Boatman had two hits and a run; Connor Strutner had a single, double and RBI; and Kaden Schott had a hit and run scored.

Sam Quarton got the win, striking out seven in four and two-third innings of work. Reels struck out five in two and a third innings.

Carlinville 7, North Mac 5

At Carlinville, the Cavs had to rally with five runs in the sixth inning to beat visiting North Mac Thursday.

North Mac led 2-0 and 4-2 before the Cavaliers rallied in the sixth.

Reels had a hit and two runs; Tieman had two hits, a run and three RBIs; Costello had two hits, a run and two RBIs; Hart had two hits and two RBIs; Schwartz had a hit; Boatman hit; Strutner hit, two runs; Quarton hit, run scored.

Tieman got the win with two innings, allowing two unearned runs on two hits with a walk and four strikeouts. Kufa pitched four innings, allowing two hits, two unearned runs, four walks with two strikeouts. Hart got the save, pitching one inning, allowing a run on one hit with one strikeout.

Cross country

The CMS cross-country team opened at Williamsville on Saturday.

The top runners for the Warriors were Matthew Dunn, 27th at 13:45 and Sam Wilson, 33rd at 13:59.

On the girls side, Kallie Kimbro finished 19th for Carlinville at 15:09; and Emily Lewis was 58th at 17:38.