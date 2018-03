CMS 8th grade volleyball falls in regional

HILLSBORO (March 6, 2018) – Auburn held off Carlinville to win a first-round volleyball regional in eighth grade action Tuesday night at Hillsboro.

The Trojans survived 25-17, 20-25, 25-22 to advance to Wednesday’s semifinals against No. 2 seeded Pana.

The CMS Warriors eighth graders finished the season as co-champions of the 2M Conference, and a record of 13-7 overall.