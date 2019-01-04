The closing of Carl’s IGA

To the editor:

We are saddened to hear of the closing of Carl’s IGA. It has been a big part of the Carlinville landscape and for many of us, a source of friendship for many years. We offer our thanks for their service, good produce, wonderful meats, lunches and dinners that were prepared when our schedule was crazy and we were too busy to cook, boxes when we moved, and participation and sponsorship of our community events. We wish Rob and the Brockmeier family as well as the employees all the best. We will miss your willingness to supply us with items that we didn’t find on the shelves as well as your friendliness and helpfulness. Thank you for asking about our family, our health, and our baseball team and for your smile when we walked out the door, and for your “have a good day” when we checked out. Most of all, please know that we appreciate all that Carl’s IGA has done to make Carlinville a great place to work and live.

Rick and Peg Fehr,

Carlinville