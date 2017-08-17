Claybusters wrap up season

SPARTA (August 17, 2017) – The Carlinville Claybusters wrapped up the 2017 season at the Academics Integrity marksmanship (AIM) National Trap Shoot in Sparta July 27 through Aug. 1.

Members of the team who qualified for the shoot at the AIM state shoot in June competed in several disciplines including Singles Trap, Doubles Trap, Handicaps, Skeet ans Sporting Clays.

The event also offered a number of Shooting Showdown challenges, where participants were able to compete using other firearms, such as 9-mm handguns, .22 rifles and more.

Skeet team Pre-Sub champions were Ben Warwick, Justin Paul, Ty Leach and Gavin Rynders.

Skeet individual Pre-Sub eighth was Warwick; ninth was Paul and 10th was Leach.

Sporting clays team Pre-Sub champions were Kyle Coats, Gavin Rynders, Warwick and Leach.

Sporting clays team Pre-Sub junior champions were Hayden Vetter, Bradley Rynders, Dylan Cunningham and Brady Cox.

Sporting Clays individual Pre-Sub champion was G.Rynders.

Sporting Clays individual Pre-sub fourth place was Lynch; Warwick was sixth.

Sporting clays individual Sub-Junior eighth place was Cox; Vetter was 10th.

Doubles trap individual Pre-Sub Class C runner up was G.Rynders.

Doubles trap individual Pre-Sub Class C third place was Boedy Baker.

Handicaps individual Pre-Sub champion was Baker. G.Rynders was handicaps individual Pre-Sub ninth place.

Elise Baker was Handicaps individual Sub-Junior sixth place; and was also Handicaps individual Sub-Junior High Lady.

Singles Trap team Pre-Sub runner-up were G.Rynders, B.Baker, Warwick, Leach and Conner McEvers.

Singles trap team Pre-Sub Class B third place were Kyle Coats, Logan Lawton, Kaleb Wieties, Paul and Michael McWhorter.

Singles Trap team Sub-Junior Class AA champions were E.Baker, Vetter, Seth Reno, David Hutchinson, Cox.

Singles Trap individual Pre-Sub runner up was G.Rynders, while Warwick was Class A third place.

Shooting Showdown awards

3-Gun challenge Pre-Sub runner up went to G.Rynders.

9-mm challenge Sub-Junior runner up and AIM International event Sub-Junior champion both went to B.Rynders.

Make-A-Break Challenge Pre-Sub champion was G.Rynders.

Make-A-Break Challenge Sub-Junior Champion was Cox.

Annie Oakley Challenge Pre-Sub champion went to G.Rynders.

Sub Junior High All-Around Lady went to E.Baker.

Family day, an annual tradition for the team, at the Star Gun Club in Palmyra, highlighted the team’s achievements during the season.

Among the activities is the ‘shooting of the hats.’ During the course of the season, any shooter reaching a shooting milestone of their first 25 straight (as well as 50 straight and first 100 straight) has the honor of having their hat thrown in the air while their family and teammates take aim. Within the shooting community, it is a sort of rite of passage and remains a favorite of the team.

The Claybusters honored two graduating seniors, Dylan Rikas and Jason Weller.

Carlinville Claybusters team awards were handed out during Family Day at the Star Gun Club in Palmyra recently. Many awards were handed out as the team completed a successful season. Photo provided.