Claybusters take awards at national competition

7 27 17

Carlinville Claybusters participated at the 2017 Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) national championships July 8-15 in Marengo, Ohio at the Cardinal Shooting Center.

Carlinville’s Rookie Squad took home a national title, with Michael McWhorter, Kaleb Wieties, Hannah Lyons, Kyle Coats and Logan Lawton all participating.

Elise Baker took first place in the ladies individual competition, junior varsity division.

Carlinville’s Intermediate Entry Level team of Gavin Rynders, Luke Lorton, Ben Warwick, Boedy Baker and Conner McEvers took second place.

Claybusters’ team of Hayden Vetter, Brady Cox, Seth Reno, Keaton Whalen and David Hutchinson were third in the Intermediate Advanced division.

Hannah Lyons took third place in the ladies individual Rookie division.

The teams that had advanced to nationals qualified at the SCTP State Shoot in Sparta last month.

This year’s championships produced youth shooters ages eight to 23, from 32 states, competing in various shotgun disciplines. A total of 1,043,100 competitive rounds were fired by 2,687 shooting sports competitors during the eight-day event.

The Claybusters host their annual Family Fun Day on Sunday, Aug. 6 at Star Gun Club and is open to the public.

Rookie Squad first place national championship team, from left, include Michael McWhorter, Kaleb Wieties, Logan Lawton, Hannah Lyons, Kyle Coats and coach Bruce Barnes.

Elise Baker was the first place ladies Individual Junior Varsity winner at the national meet.

Intermediate Entry Division second place winners, the Claybusters, include, from left, Luke Lorton, Conner McEvers, coach Bruce Barnes, Boedy Baker, Ben Warwick and Gavin Rynders.

Third place Intermediate Advanced Claybusters team at nationals, from left, are Brady Cox, coach Bruce Barnes, Hayden Vetter, David Hutchinson, Keaton Whalen and Seth Reno.

Third place ladies individual rookie went to Hannah Lyons of Carlinville Claybusters.