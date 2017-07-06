Claybusters strong showing at state shoot

Carlinville Claybusters enjoyed another strong outing June 10-11 at Brittany Shooting Park in rural Bunker Hill.

They participated in the Academics, Integrity and Marksmanship (AIM) state shoot. A total of 46 local youth took part in this event and also garnered a number of awards. Several also qualified o attend the AIM National Championships in Sparta later in the summer.

Day One was the trap competitions with 200 singles participating.

The Carlinville Sup junior team of Brady Cox, Hayden Vetter, Seth Reno, Elise Baker and David Hutchinson took home first place.

The junior gold team of Issac Barnes, Jason Weller, Steven Holder, Dylan Rikas and Madison Byers also took first place.

In second place was the Pre-Sub Division team of Ty Leach, Connor McEvers, Ben Warwick, Boedy Baker and Gavin Rynders.

Pre-Sub Division third place members included Justin Paul, Logan Lawton, Kaleb Wieties, Kyle Coats and Michael McWhorter.

Sub-Junior third-place members included Bradley Rynders, Nick Graham, Hank Rhodes, Keaton Whalen and Luke Lorton.

Individual awards included E.Baker receiving Sub-Junior High lady singles, Elite GPA runner-up and high overall.

Sub junior third place individual was earned by Reno, while Rikas was junior third place.

Holder won in a shootoff for a Shamrock leather bag.

Day two was doubles and handicap. Pre-sub first place was Warwick; with Vetter taking second in sub-juniors and Cox was third in sub-juniors.

In Handicaps, Warwick was presub first place and B.Baker was presub third place. Sub-Junior fifth place was E.Baker.