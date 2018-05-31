Claybusters compete in regional trap shoot

SPARTA (May 31, 2018) – The Carlinville Claybusters competed at the regional trap shoot May 19-20 at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta.

Carlinville sent more than 40 local youth to the SCTP regional trap shoot, which included teams from the Midwest participating.

The Claybusters being the season in March and continue through the end of July. They include athletes from a number of local school districts, including Carlinville, Northwestern, Greenfield, Carrollton and Southwestern.

The regional shoot was their first competition for the season and brought home individual and squad awards in both trap shooting and sporting clays events.

Hayden Vetter was individual men’s trap junior varsity champion, wile Ben Warwick, Owen Nixon and Luke Lortan took first for the sporting clays intermediate squad.

Second place for trap intermediate squad included Ben Warwick, Connor McEvers, Logan Lawton, Gavin Rynders and Hank Rhodes.

Second place for the junior varsity trap squad include Hayden Vetter, David Hutchinson, Brady Cox, Bradley Rynder and Richard Campbell.

Sporting Clays second place junior varsity individual was Hayden Vetter.

Second place sporting clays junior varsity squad included Vetter, Cox and Rynders.

Hannah Lyons was third place ladies intermediate individual for trap.

Third place in the ladies intermediate trap division, individual, was Hannah Lyons.

Hayden Vetter was the trap individual men’s junior varsity champion and second place for junior varsity individual, sporting clays division.

Second place in the trap intermediate squad include Ben Warwick, Connor McEvers, Logan Lawton, Hank Rhodes. Gavin Rynders not pictured.

Second place for the trap junior varsity squad included Hayden Vetter, Bradley Rynders. Not pictured: David Hutchinson, Brady Cox, Richard Campbell.

First place for the sporting clays intermediate squad include Ben Warwick, Owen Nixon and Luke Lorton.

Second place for the junior varsity sporting clays squad include Hayden Vetter, Brady Cox and Bradley Rynders.