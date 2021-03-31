Clay Frank Luttman

Clay Frank Luttman, 76, of Benld, passed away at his residence on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 10:13 p.m.

He was born June 28, 1944, in Renault, to Clayborne Frank Luttman Sr. and Hilda Marie (Hesterberg) Luttman.

He married Patricia Lynn (Whittaker) Luttman. She preceded him in death on March 2, 2019.

He was a retired truck driver.

He is survived by his daughters, Kathryn Sias of Springfield, Debrha (Donald) Vollmer of Bushnell, FL, Pamela (Ronnie) White of Carlinville, Julia Schicker of Springfield, Bonnie Luttman of Staunton, Tricia Cooper of Staunton; 18 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; siblings, Mildred Liefer of Evansville, and Edward (Pearl) Luttman of Red Bud.

Clay was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife.

Visitation and funeral services were held on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Kravanya Funeral Home, in Benld.

Memorials are suggested to wishes of the family.

Kravanya Funeral Home, in Benld, is in charge of the arrangements.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.