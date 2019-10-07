Class of 1954 celebrates 65th anniversary

Twenty-three members of the Carlinville High School Class of 1954 and their guests enjoyed an evening at the Legion Home in Carlinville Sept. 14 as they celebrated their 65-year reunion. Attending were, seated, LaDonna Lott Mullens, Shirley Dwyer Tieman, Donna Neel Scott, Bonnie Hoxsey Mohr, Patricia Caufield Shears, Barbara Lucas Klutnick, Lorraine Tebbe Hines and Virginia Schmidt Drew; standing, Dick Morse, Alberta Turner Thorpe, Carl Kelley, Ida Mae Quarton Leach, Robert Arnett, Shirley Hearn Newby, Zane Mullens, Bill Harding, Shirley Imel Falter, Bob Birk, Paul Bomkamp, Barbara Miller Mefford, Frank Meyers and Marj Formea Davis. Not pictured is Frank Miller. Photo submitted.