Clarence A. Turner, 62

Clarence A. Turner, 62

CARLINVILLE (Dec. 19, 2017) – Clarence A. Turner, 62, of Carlinville passed away Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at his residence.

He was born Dec. 31, 1954, in Alton, a son of Clarence and Martha (Mathis) Turner.

Mr. Turner worked for Ford in the waste management department.

Surviving are his mother, Martha (Frank) Howard of Alton; sisters, Kathy Lathrom of Jerseyville, Debra Turner of Carlinville, Barb (Larry) Coles of Brighton and Pam Lathrom of Carrollton; brother, Tim (Terrie) Lathrom of Jerseyville; daughters, Brandy and Tara; niece, Christina Durbin of Jerseyville; and several other nieces, nephews and cousins.

Cremation will be accorded. Private family services will be held at a later date. Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of the arrangements.

To leave condolences or view the online obituary, visit parkfuneralhomesinc.com.

Share

51 03:33PM 0 Obituaries

View on Facebook

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

1 day ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

Due to a water main break, Northwestern C.U.S.D. 2 is closing at 12:15 today, Dec. 19. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

2 days ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

Applications for the 2018-19 Macoupin County CEO program are available in the guidance office at each county high school and are due by Thursday, March 1st. ... See MoreSee Less

INSIDE MACOUPIN CEO - 12/12/18: Our recruiting tour has started! - Over the next month we will be visiting all 8 Macoupin County high schools to speak to the Junior classes about what CEO is and why ...

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

2 days ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

Christmas is a week away, so it's time to TALK TO US!

What's the most memorable Christmas gift you've ever received? ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share