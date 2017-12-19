Clarence A. Turner, 62

CARLINVILLE (Dec. 19, 2017) – Clarence A. Turner, 62, of Carlinville passed away Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at his residence.

He was born Dec. 31, 1954, in Alton, a son of Clarence and Martha (Mathis) Turner.

Mr. Turner worked for Ford in the waste management department.

Surviving are his mother, Martha (Frank) Howard of Alton; sisters, Kathy Lathrom of Jerseyville, Debra Turner of Carlinville, Barb (Larry) Coles of Brighton and Pam Lathrom of Carrollton; brother, Tim (Terrie) Lathrom of Jerseyville; daughters, Brandy and Tara; niece, Christina Durbin of Jerseyville; and several other nieces, nephews and cousins.

Cremation will be accorded. Private family services will be held at a later date. Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of the arrangements.

To leave condolences or view the online obituary, visit parkfuneralhomesinc.com.