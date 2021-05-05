Clarence E. “Gene” Smith

Clarence E. Smith, 89 of Carlinville went to be with the Lord Thursday morning, April 29, 2021, at Timber Creek Assisted Living in Litchfield.

Gene was born May 29, 1931 in Roxana, to Catherine Louise Clower and Clarence Olsen Smith. He spent much of his childhood with his grandparents in Riddle Hill, Illinois.

Gene enrolled in the US Marine Corp served 3 years and attained the rank of sergeant. After he was honorably discharged from service, he began a 35-year tenure as a welder and pipe fitter with Shell Oil Company at the Roxana refinery.

Gene was an elder of the Carlinville First Assembly of God Church where he ushered, taught Sunday school, and served as Deacon. Gene was a chief cornerstone member during the construction of the church in 1965.

Gene married Hazel Virginia Gotcher on November 26, 1953 in Gillespie. Gene was a proud and devoted husband for 57 years. Gene constructed their home on Mayo Street in Carlinville where they lived happily together. Virginia preceded him in death on August 27, 2011.

Gene’s real passion was enjoying his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Gene also enjoyed reading, gardening, mowing his lawn, watching westerns movies, and sitting down and visiting with friends, church members, and family.

Graveside services will be conducted at 10:00 am, Monday May 3, 2021 at Prairie Lawn Cemetery

Gene was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Virginia in 2011 and his sister, Carolyn Hughes.

Gene is survived by his son, Paul (Teresa) Smith of Greenfield, daughter Kathy (Keith) Ushman of Manchester, Illinois, daughter, Gail Esparza of St. Louis; 4 grandchildren Jason (Amy) Smith of Hettick, Luke (Sokha) Smith of Kampot Cambodia, Jimmy (Kristina) Curry of Carlinville, Rachel Curry of Jacksonville; 5 great-grandchildren Hannah and Asa Smith, Alexandra Curry, Parker and Paisley Smith; sister Ruth Shirley DeLong of Carlinville, brother, Bill Terry of Wood River, sister Diane Rekart of Gillespie, brother David Smith of Plainview, brother Irvin Smith of Shipman, and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Carlinville First Church or Timber Creek Assisted Living Activities Fund.

