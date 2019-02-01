Clara M. Eichen

Clara Marlene Eichen, 69, of Litchfield, formerly of Carlinville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

She was born Dec. 10, 1949, in Litchfield, a daughter of Charles Detrich and Edith Matilda (Hammann) Suhling. She married Donald Lee Eichen on Oct. 26, 1969, at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Carlinville; he survives.

Mrs. Eichen attended Carlinville schools and graduated in 1968. She retired in 2011 from Carlinville Area Hospital, where she had worked for 18 years in the radiology department. She enjoyed cross-stitching, sewing, cooking and frequenting garage sales and was an avid collector of all things angel. She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Carlinville and the American Legion Auxiliary.

In addition to her husband, surviving are her children, Curtis (Kathryn) Eichen of Mahomet, Rodney (April) Eichen of Carlinville and Jeana (Jeran) Hammann of Benld; grandchildren, Elizabeth Eichen and Logan Eichen of Mahomet, Daniel Eichen, Gavin Eichen and Isaiah Eichen, all of Carlinville, and Blake Hammann, Ethan Hammann and Owen Hammann, all of Benld; her father-in-law, George Eichen of Carlinville; sisters, Karen (David) Hildebrand of Gillespie and Sandra (James Jr.) Johnson of Carlinville; a nephew; nieces; and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her mother-in-law, Betty Eichen.

Visitation was held Friday, Jan. 25, from 5-7 p.m. at Heinz Funeral Home in Carlinville. Services were conducted Saturday, Jan. 26, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Carlinville, with Rev. Kevin Strope officiating. Burial was in Moore Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul United Church of Christ or Carlinville Food Pantry.