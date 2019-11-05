Clara Kiser

Clara Lou Leefers Kiser, 74, of Murphysboro died at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at the Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Penn. She was attended by her husband of 20 years, Ronald I. Kiser and stepson Garth A. Kiser. Clara and Ron were vending antique auto parts at the AACA Swap Meet in Hershey when Clara suffered a devastating stroke on Oct. 8.

Clara was born June 15, 1945 in Carlinville to Emma Sophia Schroll and Evan A. Leefers, Sr. She married Charles Garlich in 1969 in Breese.

Clara and Charles had four children, all of which survive: Camilla Payne (Robert) of Duluth, Minn.; Chad Garlich of Shakopee, Minn.; Chrystina Lorenz (Lee) of Little Falls, Minn.; and Charles Garlich of Nashville, Tenn.

Clara married Ronald Kiser of Murphysboro July 3, 1999. Surviving are children Garth Kiser (Sarah Handyside); Christopher Kiser (Keri) of Godfrey; and Amanda Wingerter (Brant) of Carbondale. Also surviving are sisters: Doris Summers of Springfield; Peggy Yudinsky (Bill) of Carlinville; Ruth Lambert of Ashland; and Dorothy Noah of Alton; and step brothers: Bill Kulenkamp of Carlinville; Jack Kulenkamp of North Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews. Surviving grandchildren are Theodore Payne (Rachel), Elisabeth Payne, Daniel Payne, Andrew Lorenz, Madalyn Garlich, Christine Garlich, Logan Wingerter, Abigail Wingerter, Cooper Kiser, Fletcher Kiser and Ellee Kiser.

Clara was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Evan Leefers, Jr. and Robert Leefers; sister Marjorie Bormida; and stepbrother David Kulenkamp.

Clara last worked with Ron vending and eBaying antique automobile parts. Previously, she worked several jobs including school teaching, working at a Ford assembly plant, waitressing, molybdenum mining, and co-owning a computer company in Brainerd, Minn.

Clara was a devoted Holy Ghost inspired Christian serving her church in Brainerd, Minn., and the United Methodist Church in Murphysboro.

She devoted countless hours of her time and talents to ministry work and once served as church financial secretary. She especially enjoyed teaching children as she did for several decades. Clara was a fine seamstress and greatly enjoyed gardening and cooking. She loved when her family gathered in her home and she never turned down an opportunity to host a sleepover for her grandchildren. She was generous and optimistic and overflowed with joy.

A celebration of Clara’s life will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Murphysboro United Methodist Church, at 15th and Pine St. with Pastor Danny Motta officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Murphysboro United Methodist Church, funeral dinner, and/or Our Neighbors Table meal ministries. A live-stream and video recording of the celebration will be available via Facebook.