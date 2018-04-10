Clara J. Hail, 93

Clara J. Hail, 93, of Carlinville passed away Wednesday morning, April 4, 2018, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.

Clara was born on July 11, 1924, to James and Minnie (Grassel) Hughes in Carlinville. She grew up in Plainview and graduated from Carlinville High School in 1941. Clara married John Howard Combes Jr. on Jan. 16, 1943, and he preceded her in death on March 21, 1968. She and John were the parents of four daughters. On Sept. 4, 1981, Clara married J. Judd Hail, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 26, 2008.

Clara was employed in the Carlinville office of the Selective Service Board #1 of Macoupin County during World War II. From 1958 to 1982 she worked in the office at the Macoupin County Enquirer. Clara was a member of Memorial Christian Church in Carlinville and of Christian Women Together of that church.

Clara is survived by four daughters, Kay Richter of Carlinville, Sherry Bond of Douglesville, Ga., Nan (Roger) Gorham of Arizona, and Kathleen “Kathie” Owens of Davenport, Fla; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Clara was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; brother, Robert L. Hughes, and two sisters, Mary L. (Hughes) Clark, and Norma (Hughes) Huddlestun.

Private burial was held on Thursday, April 5, in Shipman Cemetery. A memorial service was held on Saturday, April 7, at 3 p.m. at Memorial Christian Church in Carlinville. Visitation time followed the memorial service at the church.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, was in charge of arrangements.