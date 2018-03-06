Clara F. Dilley, 93

SHELBYVILLE (March 6, 2018) – Clara Frances Dilley, 93, of Shelbyville, passed away at 4 a.m. Thursday, March 1, 2018, at Heritage Health in Carlinville, IL.

Clara was born on Nov. 8, 1924 in rural Tower Hill, the daughter of Joel Ray and Mary Alice (Silknitter) Henderson. Clara married C. Dale Dilley on June 17, 1945. They were married 52 years before his death in 1997.

She graduated from Tower Hill High School the Class of 1941. Clara was previously employed by Sta-Rite Ginnie Lou, Inc, Shelby County Health Department, and the offices of Dr. Richard Larson and Dr. Edwin Siroy all in Shelbyville, IL. She enjoyed flowers, music, cooking, reading and playing board games with her grandchildren. Clara was a member of the First Christian Church of Shelbyville, IL.

She is survived by her two sons, Larry Dilley (Dorothy) of Shelbyville; and Gary Dilley (Pamela) of Carlinville; sister-in-law, Mary Henderson of Pana; grandchildren, Jason Dilley (Gini), Tarrah Kirkpatrick (Don) and Lindsay Silca (Adam); step-grandchildren, Meghan Allen (Jason), David Cervi (Katie) and Jordan Cervi (Casey Spensberger); seven great grandchildren; and three step great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dale; sisters, Lucille Foor and Lois Dilley; and brother, Wilbur Henderson.

Visitation was held from 1-3 p.m. Monday. Funeral services was held Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, March 5, 2018, at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, with Rev Kevin Ray officiating. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL.

Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church of Shelbyville, or the American Heart Association.

