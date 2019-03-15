Clara E. Frye

Clara E. Frye, 97, of Carlinville, formerly of Lowder, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Heritage Health in Carlinville surrounded by her loving family.

Clara was born Feb. 9, 1922, in Corinth, MS, a daughter of Walter and Nancy (Sowders) Kidd. She married Paul Frye June 21, 1942, in Hackett, AL.

Clara was the Postmaster for Lowder, retiring after 44 years of service in 1999. She was a former member of the Talkington Twp. Volunteer Fire Department and the Macoupin County Farm Bureau. She was a loving grandmother, great grandmother and great great-grandmother and will be deeply missed by all.

Clara is survived by her granddaughter, Nicki (fiancé James Wilson) Palmer of Carlinville; great grandsons, Sean and Anthony Bellm and Curtis Wilson; great great-grandsons, Brody and Eli Bellm; a son-in-law, James Palmer and nephew Robert Kidd. Preceding in death were her parents; husband; Paul Frye, daughter, Nancy Frye; and brother, Charles Kidd.

Visitation was held Monday March 11, 2019 at Calvert & Ferry Funeral Home in Virden, with funeral services following with Rev. Mark Doane officiating. Pallbearers were James Palmer, James Wilson, Curtis Wilson and Sean Bellm.

Burial was in West Cemetery Thayer.

Memorials may be made to the Patterson House, 1221 S. Plum St., Carlinville, IL.

Anyone wishing to send online condolences may do so at www.calvert-ferryfuneralhomes.com.