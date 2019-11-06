City passes two ordinances, approves hiring of police officer

City passes two ordinances, approves hiring of police

By: CHRIS BEST

Enquirer-Democrat contributing writer

During the brief Nov. 4 City Council meeting, two ordinances were passed and the hiring of a new full time police officer was approved. Carlinville Mayor Deanna Demuzio was unable to attend the meeting due to illness, and Alderman Sarah Oswald acted as mayor in her absence.

The first of the two ordinances passed at Monday’s meeting established an enterprise zone within the cities of Carlinville, Gillespie, Bunker Hill, Staunton and areas of Macoupin County. The enterprise zone encourages the growth and expansion of private sector businesses in an effort to bolster the local economy.

The second ordinance enacted a new policy statement for the city expressing a commitment to encouraging the development of business entities and the hiring of women, minorities and persons with disabilities.

At the request of Police Chief David Haley, the Council approved the hire of a new full time police officer. The measure passed 5-2 with Bill Link and Doug Downey dissenting.

The measure was partially in response to the recent departure of former full-time police officer Michael Stevenson, whose letter of resignation was put on file earlier in the meeting. Stevenson’s resignation took effect Oct. 25. A resignation letter from part-time officer Aaron Key was also placed on file.

Also covered during the meeting, a tree at the corner of East Main and East Charles that requires removal was brought to the Council’s attention by Alderman Todd Koller. According to Koller, two large limbs have already fallen from the tree which could have caused damage if they had hit a passing vehicle. The tree removal issue will be brought to the Finance Committee at the next meeting for further discussion.

The Finance Committee meeting for this month was moved to Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. All future Finance Committee meetings will be held on the second Wednesday of the month at 10 a.m.

Next meeting

The City Council will next meet Monday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.