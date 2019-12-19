City passes ordinances, reviews audit

By CHRIS BEST

Enquirer Democrat contributor

An ordinance amending Chapter 38 of Carlinville City Ordinances, the city’s Water/Utilities Policy was passed during 2019’s final City Council meeting.

The amendment updated policies on utility fees, deposits and collection to reflect similar contemporary policies in other cities. The ordinance sets $50 standard and $75 outside-business-hours connection fees and requires a $100 deposit to test a water connection meter, among other updates. The amendment was previously taken to committee where it was unanimously passed before being brought for a second reading to the City Council.

Later, an ordinance providing for the levying and assessment of taxes of the current fiscal year (May 1, 2019 – April 30, 2020) for the city of Carlinville was passed. The budgeted amount was $1.055 million and was slightly less than last year.

Audit review

During new business, Angela Verticchio of Fleming and Tawfall presented her annual audit of the city for the past financial year. According to Verticchio, the majority of the governmental funds were similar to last year. Among those noted to be significantly changed, capital outlay and grants decreased significantly because of the new train station being built. The sale of capital assets was larger due to the former library land that was sold. Water and sewer fund expenses were down due to Woodard and Curran taking over salaries and benefits (with the exception of retiring insurance which is still covered by the city). Management fees increased significantly because this was the first full year of management fees. The lake fund’s only big change was with the supplies and chemicals fund. This was due to a large rehab expense for the lake last year that was not needed this year.

Verticchio said the inventory balance was reported among the deficiency findings as it received a large audit adjustment. The city manually assesses inventory instead of using an automated system like many larger cities do. “A manual process is just harder, and so some years you’re going to have these larger audit adjustments and some years you may not,” Verticchio said. She suggested Carlinville consider the possibility of implementing an automated inventory system. “The other option is just continuing to do it as you do it, but I would suggest maybe trying to put a check into it. Again, there are a lot of inventory items.”

In regards to loans, the city paid off all of its police vehicles and a dump truck this year. The only items on governmental funds, are the compact tractor, which was paid off in July of this year, which is not reflected in the audit, and a loan for a backhoe with the UCB which has two years remaining. There is an EPA waterworks bond with Cobank for $2.5 million that isn’t reflected because it was not finalized until October.

School resource officer

Two intergovernmental agreements one “regarding the reciprocal reporting of criminal offenses conducted by students” and the other regarding the contract of a school resource officer program were to be voted on during the meeting. Following a motion made by alderman Doug Downey both were shelved to be revisited at the next Council meeting on Jan. 6, 2020. As noted by Downey, the documents were not presented to the Council prior to the night of the meeting, so the extra time will be used to review the documents before voting.

Resignations, appointments

Letters of resignation from the Carlinville Police Department by Jordan McMillen and Asa Bentley were placed on file. Bentley’s resignation will take effect Dec. 31, 2019 so that he may accept a full-time position with the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office. McMillen did not specify the reason for his resignation, which was dated Oct. 19, 2019.

Later in the meeting, Cindy Campbell was appointed as Carlinville’s representative to the Illinois Alluvial Regional Water Company Board. Dan Held was appointed as an alternate representative.

Expenses

The expense report for the period ending Dec. 12, 2019 showed expenses of $78,470 from the general fund, $850 from infrastructure, $12,810 from law enforcement, $1670 from insurance, $15,170 from motor fuels tax, $6,080 from streets, $202,410 from water and $2,420 from lake for total expenses of $319,875.

Other business

To receive MFT funds, documents for a resolution for maintenance, maintenance engineering and estimate of maintenance costs were approved.

These funds are to pay for road salt, road patch and other road maintenance materials and labor, including traffic signal work. The total dollar amount shall not exceed $365,020.

Also approved was a tax increment financing payment for $9,190 to Carlinville Associates.

Next meeting

The City Council next meets Monday, Jan. 6, 2019 at 7 p.m.