City looking to purchase Frontier building for police department

City looking to purchase Frontier building for police

By: CHRISTOPHER BEST

Enquirer~Democrat contibutor

During the July 6 Carlinville City Council meeting the Council approved a letter of intent to purchase the property at 225 N. Broad Street in Carlinville from Frontier Communications for $250,000. The property is intended to be the headquarters for the Carlinville Police Department.

The decision to purchase the property came after nearly 30 minutes of discussion in an executive session.

The purchase is to be financed through a buyers grant from Rebuild Illinois and will be conditional on the ability of the city to obtain the grant within 90 days. The official closing date is set for Sept. 30, or earlier, if mutually decided upon.

The property will be sold “as is,” and it will not receive an inspection as voted on in a 7-1 decision with Doug Downey dissenting.

“I think it’s a very bad decision to go without inspection,” Downey said. “I personally think it should be done. I know the consensus is different.”

It was noted that the grant from Rebuild Illinois would not cover the cost of an inspection.

If the purchase works out, it would increase the department’s building size by nearly 2.5 times. The existing police department facilities are 2,800 square feet while the Frontier Communications building has 6,800 square feet, according to police chief Dave Haley.

Other business

Under old business, the bid for a roofing contract for the City Hall building was rescinded and rebid with new specifications. The re-bid is intended to give all bidders a fair shot at the contract.

City Attorney Dan O’Brien explained the delay in this motion which was originally on the agenda of the previous City Council meeting held in June.

“I thought we needed to do one more step. I want to apologize to [City Clerk Carla Brockmeier] and the Council for the delay,” said O’Brien.

In new business, the Council approved Mayor Deanna Demuzio signing an engagement letter for the city’s audit by Fleming, Tawfall and Company. This action gives the company permission to proceed with the auditing process.

Appointments

Robyn Bouillon was appointed to the Carlinville Public Library Board of Trustees by Mayor Demuzio to fill the position left vacant by Sarah Gillen. The recommendation for this appointment came directly from the Board of Trustees.

Brian Zilm was appointed as a new member of the Carlinville Planning and Zoning Commission, while reappointments were also made for Marsha Crane, John Eldred, Nance Jayne Maguire and John Yowell. The motion passed 7-1 with Downey dissenting.

Correspondence

The Council reviewed correspondence from Gene Sullivan, owner of Sun Thai. Sullivan asked that block of East Main Street adjacent to his restaurant be closed from 11 a.m. on Saturday until 5 p.m. on Sunday for the indefinite future to allow for additional seating for his restaurant and to allow live music to be played. He stipulated that he would schedule around other events that needed the street.

The Council approved Sullivan’s request for the months of July and August with the stipulation that live music cease by 10 p.m.

Correspondence from Hallmark Healthcare was also reviewed. Hallmark Healthcare was granted their request to hand out sugar cookies and cans of Coca-Cola on the Square Thursday, July 9 in celebration of National Sugar Cookie Day and National Coca-Cola Day respectively.

They were also granted permission to pass out bottles of water with lemonade packets on the Carlinville Square Wednesday, Aug. 5 in celebration of National Lemonade Week, and finally to hand out “Forget-Me-Not” seed packages and flyers in honor of World Alzheimer’s Month during September.

Bikes on the Square

During the time for public comment, Alderman Dick McClain reminded citizens that bikes are not allowed on the sidewalks of the square as he has received complaints that this rule has been repeatedly broken.

Next meeting

The Carlinville City Council will next meet Monday, July 20 at 6 p.m.