City Council discusses ongoing water issues

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer-Democrat Reporter

Dan Held, the public works director, was asked to speak on three different topics throughout the Calinville City Council meeting. During public comment he provided an update on the city’s water to the council. “For the last five days the manganese leaving the water plant has been .02, as you may recall from earlier discussions about water the secondary standard is .05 parts per million or milligrams per liter. The MCL is .15. A lot of people saw the notice the city was required to put into the paper about the manganese reaching the MCL and surpassing that in early September, all that’s past now and the water coming out of the treatment plant is actually very good right now at .02 milligrams per liter.”

The water has been so good, says Held, that the water department is doing a system wide flush of the water lines. Held says that the water department is between 30-35% of the way through the entire system.

Held reminded the public to try not to use water while their area is being flushed in order to get as much sediment or buildup as possible out of the system. Residents should receive a notification once flushing in their area begins and ends.

Held also reminds residents that, “Once the flushing’s completed, then its okay to go ahead and use water. If its a little cloudy or it’s discolored or whatever, generally if you let it run for a little bit it should clear up.”

Held spoke twice more about the water and water plant. The first issue he spoke about was the Lake Two pump needing to be replaced, as it stopped working in early September. Held claims that switching from Lake 2 to Lake 1 after the Lake 2 pump broke is what lead the water plant to breaching the manganese level in the first place.

The estimate for a repaired pump took thirty days to get back from the repair shop, and when it finally arrived the estimated cost came to $17,046.87 and 15-17 weeks for the repair. An Incline pump, which Held says “would be the exact same model,” would take 18-20 weeks to arrive and cost approximately $47,500. A Flight pump, which would be the same size and capacity as the broken pump, would only take 7-10 days to get and cost $29,125.

To read the full story, see the October 21 edition of the Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat.