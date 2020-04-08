City Council approves state of emergency ordinance

By: CHRIS BEST

Enquirer Democrat contributor

On Monday, April 6, to address concerns of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the City Council passed a new State of Emergency ordinance via a tele-conference in lieu of a traditional meeting format.

According to City Attorney Dan O’Brien, the new ordinance is meant to update the former State of Emergency ordinance established in the 1960’s. The former ordinance dealt primarily with riots and insurrections and did not address concerns of disease such as we are experiencing today.

A State of Emergency was not declared at this point in time, despite the new ordinance passing unanimously. Instead, the new ordinance was created in case it should become necessary for Mayor Demuzio to declare a State of Emergency at a later date.

Normally ordinances are taken to committee for a recommendation before the Council takes their own vote based on the committee’s recommendation; however, the Council unanimously voted to suspend the rule for this ordinance.

Present in City Hall for the meeting were City Clerk Carla Brockmeier, Chief of Police Dave Haley and Attorney O’Brien, while the Mayor and Council members Downey, Todd Koller, Randy Ober and Sarah Oswald attended over the phone. Elaine Brockmeier was also present via tele-conference for the start of the meeting, though she was apparently dropped from the call before she could participate in either of the votes.

Details on the next City Council meeting are unclear at this time, though Monday, April 20 at 7:00 pm is the next scheduled date.