City Council approves Carlinville Lake annexation

Public hearing to be held on matter

By Allie Ladage

Enquirer-Democrat Contributing Writer

The Carlinville City Council approved the next step in the annexation process of the Carlinville Lake property into the city by a 7-1 vote at its Monday night meeting. Alderman Doug Downey cast the one negative vote against continuing the annexation process.

Downey later explained his vote when contacted by the Enquirer-Democrat. “It’s not that I’m against the annexation but I just think it has been done too hurriedly. I have questions which were not answered yet by the city attorney. I want to make sure that indeed the current residents would be grandfathered in regarding the cost of hooking onto the city’s services as they currently are on septic systems.” Other council members have indicated the current residents will be grandfathered in.

“My second concern is that our public works department will be able to provide services such as snow plowing and road maintenance. This concern has still not been answered,” stated Downey.

The area to be annexed is approximately 300 acres. While the lake property is currently owned by the city the Carlinville police have been unable to issue citations due to the property not being annexed in. The next step in the annexation process is for the city to publish notice of its intent and a public hearing date will be announced during which time residents can share their views on the annexation.

In other business, the council approved the issuance of $2.5 million in general obligation bonds that will be used to finance the new police department building. The motion passed on a 7-1 vote with Downey also voting against the motion. Attorney Eric Creach of the Gilmore & Bell law firm and Charles Zitnik, bond counsel, were present to discuss the process for issuing the bonds.

