City changes capitalization policy

By: Christopher Best

Enquirer Democrat contributor

At Monday’s City Council meeting, amendments were made to the city’s capitalization policy, specifically relating to the use of both the street and water fund and sewer fund.

The existing policy prohibits spending more than $2,500 from any fund without council approval. The new policy will allow up to $10,000 to be used from the street and water and sewer funds without council approval.

Woodard and Curran runs the city’s street department as well as the Water and sewer department. This measure is intended to save them a step when accessing funds within a range that the city considers normal.

Drug paraphernalia

A first reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 27 of the Carlinville City Code regarding “drug paraphernalia” was approved. Due to the legalization of small amounts of cannabis in the state of Illinois, it was suggested at the previous council meeting that the current paraphernalia ordinance could be considered outdated. The new ordinance would delete sections 27-10-1 (B) and 27-10-2 which define “drug paraphernalia” and prohibit its use. It was noted that while the paraphernalia by itself would now be legal under this ordinance, using it with any substance which is not legal is still against the law.

IARWC update

Illinois Alluvial Rural Water Company representative Sarah Oswald gave an update on the status of the ongoing water project following the water company’s most recent meeting, held on the fourth Saturday of each month. Six test wells have been drilled. They are still awaiting test results on the water from these wells, but according to Oswald, they are pleased with the results so far. The company’s lawyer is waiting on the title company to provide the abstracts to begin working on the easements for the project. There has been no official search for a manager for the plant at this time, but that is something that is being talked about. During the designing of the plant, input from the future manager can be beneficial Oswald said.

She further indicated that the ongoing lawsuits related to IARWC may still be holding some back at this time.

Police hire

The Carlinville Police Commissioners hired Zachary Girth as a full-time police officer for the city on Feb. 24, 2020. The council approved the hire during the meeting and placed the correspondence from the Commissioners on file. Garth will begin work March 11.

Meetings time change

The council voted to draft an ordinance changing the time of City Council meetings from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. beginning May 4. The measure passed unanimously. The council will still meet at 7 p.m. for their next meeting Monday, March 16.