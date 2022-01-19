City of Carlinville announces expanded funding for açade Grant Program

City of Carlinville announces expanded funding for açade

On Tuesday, January 18, the City of Carlinville announced their plan to more than double the available funding for the 2022-23 Façade Grant Program with the assistance of federal dollars that the city secured through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021. With this expanded program, commercial property owners will have the opportunity to submit applications for possible partial reimbursement for façade improvements.

“Typically, the city appropriates ten-thousand dollars for this annual program to benefit our business community. This year the City has decided to increase that amount and at least double the funding available due to this unique opportunity provided by receiving federal funds through the American Rescue Plan.” said Kim Harber, Finance Chairman for the City of Carlinville. Harber continued, “Community and economic develop initiatives should always begin with business retention efforts. Our business community continues to support our efforts to overcome the effects of the pandemic. Applying for this matching grant program can assist them in needed repairs and upgrades.”

The City of Carlinville Façade Grant Program is available to commercial properties for improvements such as paint, lighting, window repair, and other exterior work subject to the zoning regulations for the city. The City Council urges commercial property owners to contact Brian Zilm, Economic Development/Zoning/Grant Administrator for the City of Carlinville, to discuss the grant process and guide them through the application packet.

“We at city hall hope that by expanding this program we can help alleviate some of the strain the pandemic has caused for our business owners while also improving the aesthetic charm of Carlinville’s historic business community.” Said Carlinville Mayor Sarah Oswald. “It’s a win-win for all parties.”

Carlinville Chamber of Commerce President Tim Rhodus applauds the city decision, “This is a fantastic opportunity for a local business to give their building a facelift that they’ve held off on doing because of the pandemic.” Rhodus continued, “It may seem like a long way off right now, but the Chamber of Commerce and the City are already preparing for what will be a busy year in 2026 due to it being the 100th anniversary of Route 66.”

Mayor Oswald shared Rhodus’ enthusiasm, “We are confident we can showcase Carlinville in 2026 and see expanding the façade grant program as a planning opportunity that can assist our business community leading up to what will be a big year for Carlinville in 2026.”

The City of Carlinville Façade Grant filing period will run from March 1st through April 1st and applications will be available at City Hall and available for download on the City of Carlinville’s website and Facebook page starting on February 1st.