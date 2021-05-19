City attorney Donald Craven adds city of Carlinville to his municipality list

City attorney Donald Craven adds city of Carlinville

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Recently, Donald Craven was appointed to serve as the new city attorney of Carlinville in the place of Dan O’Brien.

“In addition to Carlinville, I represent other small municipalities in the Macoupin and Sangamon counties including Virden, Pawnee, Riverton, Southern View, Grandview and Sherman,” Craven said. “I also represent a handful of downstate firefighter pension funds.”

Craven has assisted unions in several areas that include disciplinary matters, contract negotiations and legislative affairs. He also has produced seminars for union conferences.

In recognition of his services to the union, members and the family of a fallen firefighter, Craven was inducted as the first Honorary Member of the Springfield International Association of Fire Fighters Local 37.

Born and raised in Springfield, Craven attended Pleasant Plains High School. In 1978, he graduated from St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota with a bachelor’s degree in political science. After that, Craven attended Southern Illinois University’s School of Law in Carbondale, where he taught legal writing and moot court courses while working as a editor for the SIU Law Journal.

