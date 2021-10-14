Citizen shares animal control concerns with County Board

Kay Moore was a visitor at the October 12 Macoupin County board meeting to bring to the board’s awareness an animal control issue. Moore owned a miniature donkey that she kept as a pet. Her donkey was attacked by a group of three dogs in December of 2019 and died as a result of those attacks. Moore claims that had the animal control report been made within the 10 day statute to file such a claim the owner of the dogs could have been charged with being a reckless dog owner, the dogs impounded, and proof of their vaccination demanded. When she called the animal control administrator he failed to file the report in the allotted time claiming a lack of knowledge in the law.

Moore said about her struggle to get someone working on her case, “This is a large county and it only has one animal control administrator. One is not enough. In the year and nine months I have spent following up on my donkey’s case, trying to get something done about Turner and her dogs there have been three different administrators. When I would check about what was being done I would hear the same from all of them, they were trying but they didn’t have enough time, money, or help, and that is unacceptable.”

Moore asks that the county and county board recognize animal control as an important part of their government. She asked that an additional administrator be hired making field and office work more efficient and ensuring paperwork be filed on time. She additionally requested that the administrators be required to learn and be tested on county and state animal control laws. She added to the end of her statement, “The county has put more money into the animal control fund, that’s a step in the right direction but more needs to be done for Macoupin County animal control.”

Board member Ruth Pomatto mentioned a similar incident in Staunton. She claimed that a couple of years ago a dog in Staunton had mauled another dog. That same dog has allegedly mauled several other dogs in the area. Pommeto claims she called animal control because Staunton police were unable to do anything about the situation, but that animal control was also so short staffed they could not respond to the call within the time allotted for them to do anything about the situation.

