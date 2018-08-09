CISL playoff winners named

GILLESPIE (Aug. 9, 2018) – The Central Illinois Sports League recently crowned its summer baseball and softball tournament champions in four age groups.

Baseball standings for the Pitching Machine league included the team of Staunton (Saracco) finishing first, followed by Staunton (Foster), Gillespie (Young) and Brighton (Robinson).

In boys 8-10 year-old division, Gillespie (Melchert) was the winner, followed by Litchfield (Wayman), Bunker Hill (Turney) and Staunton (Kilduff).

In boys 10-12 year-old division, Bunker Hill (Girth) was the winner, followed by Benld (Sellers), Benld (Wargo) and Litchfield (Ryker).

Bunker Hill (Hines) won the 12-14 year-old boys division, followed by Hillsboro (Mallory), Brighton (Kunz) and Litchfield (Dooley).

On the girls side, pitching machine league champion was Staunton (Buehler), followed by Hillsboro (Reynolds), Bunker Hill (Weller) and Litchfield (Belusko).

The girls 8-10 division winner was Gillespie (Rakers), followed by Staunton (Boster), Brighton (Lucas) and Litchfield (Logan).

In 10-12 girls age division, Shipman (Strohback) was the winner, followed by Hillsboro (Smith), Gillespie (Fellin) and Bunker Hill (Heeren).

The 12-14 year-old girls division winner was Bunker Hill (Searcy), followed by Gillespie (Niemeyer), Litchfield (Hickerson) and Gillespie (Rife).

Bunker Hill had three division champions combined, Staunton and Gillespie won two titles and Shipman had one title.