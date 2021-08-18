Cindy Marie Sutterer

Cindy Marie Sutterer, 55 of Carlinville, passed away Tuesday morning, Aug. 10, 2021, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Cindy was born May 27, 1966, in Carlinville, a daughter of Robert L. and Marilyn J. (Helton) Randol.

Cindy graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1984.

Cindy had worked for Carlinville Area Hospital as a CNA and EMT for several years. She later was a CNA at several of the area Nursing Homes.

Her past time was spent watching movies.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Cathy Lynne Randol.

There will be no services at this time.

Cindy is survived by her son, William Joseph Randol of Carlinville, and brother, Randy Randol of Taylorville.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.