Church to host rummage sale Aug. 4

MT. OLIVE (Aug. 2, 2018) – First United Methodist Church, located at 109 East Second North in Mt. Olive, will hold its annual rummage sale to benefit juvenile diabetes and church missions from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 4, in the church fellowship hall.

Most items will not be priced; instead, they will be sold by donation. For more information, call Carol at (217) 999-7923 or Judy at (217) 999-7080.