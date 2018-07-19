Church to host ice cream social

FARMERSVILLE (July 19, 2018) – Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of Farmersville will host a free ice cream social from 6:30-8 p.m., Wednesday, July 25, at the church. Ice cream, fixings, and drinks will be included.

“Last year’s social was relaxing and fun, and the congregation is excited about this work of love,” said Rev. Michael Strong. “As part of the community we want to give something back to everyone we can.”

A free will offering for donations to the Farmersville Waggoner Public Library District. No one is required to make a donation, but all donations received will be forwarded to the Restoration Committee. Last year, about $700 was given to the restoration of the Opera House.