CHT Final Day Schedule

Thursday’s game schedule for championship session of the 51st Carlinville Holiday Tournament

Girls:

Noon (middle school gymnasium) – 7th place game East Alton Wood River vs. Staunton

Noon (high school gymnasium) – 3rd place game Carlinville vs. Gillespie

1:30 p.m. (middle school gymnasium) – 5th place game Greenfield/NW vs. Bunker Hill

6:30 p.m. (high school gymnasium) – championship game – Nokomis vs. Litchfield/Lincolnwood

Boys (all games in high school gymnasium):

1:30 p.m – 7th place game East Alton-Wood River vs. Litchfield

3 p.m. – 5th place game Carlinville vs. Staunton

4:30 p.m. – 3rd place game Mt. Olive vs. Gillespie

8 p.m. – Championship Hillsboro vs. Bunker Hill