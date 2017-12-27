CHT Day 1: Cavies beat Mt. Olive behind balanced attack

CHT Day 1: Cavies beat Mt. Olive behind

CARLINVILLE (Dec. 27, 2017) – Carlinville boys basketball team used a strong third quarter and second half to defeat Mt. Olive 51-46 Tuesday evening on day one of the Carlinville Holiday Tournament.

The Cavies outscored Mt. Olive 15-6 in the pivotal third quarter to gain the upper hand.

“We were a little sluggish in the first half,” said Carlinville coach Alan Cooper. “I think everybody was that way. The third quarter we played very well defensively. Attacked the basket a little bit more and got things going. Extended the lead and held on at the end.”

Mt. Olive shot out to a 10-4 first quarter lead before the Cavaliers countered with a 10-2 run to take a 14-12 lead. Logan Rosentreter off the bench and Josh Hinzman both had four points during the run.

A Quinton Kosowski three-point make at the first quarter horn gave Mt. Olive a 15-14 lead.

Both teams scored nine points in the second quarter. Again, Rosentreter had three baskets but a Kosowski three-point play late gave the Wildcats a 24-23 halftime lead.

Trailing 26-23, Will Walton scored on a putback, while Finn Bowman added a hoop and Joe Fraser a three-pointer as Carlinville soared into the lead at 30-26.

Briley Roper, Hinzman, Rosentreter and Jarret Easterday all scored during an 8-0 run which opened a 38-28 Cavies lead. They settled for a 38-30 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Trailing 45-37, the Wildcats got three-point hits from Roger Conlee and Joey Baum to pull within 45-43 with 2:56 left.

Carlinville hit three of four free throws over the next 1:25 to lead 48-43. The Wildcats were within 48-44 with 44.9 seconds left and 50-46 with 11.1 seconds left but could not get any closer.

Carlinville made seven of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter and 12 of 19 for the game.

“They can shoot the ball really well,” Cooper said. “They started shooting it late and a couple went down and then we missed some rebounds to secure it.

Rosentreter had 12 points to lead the Cavaliers.

“He gave us some great minutes early,” said Cooper. “Depending on the matchup, when they had some bigs in he was effective on the offensive end but they’re tough to guard on the defensive end. He gave us some good minutes late when they brought their big back, and he understood when they brought their guards back we had to go back with our guards.”

Hinzman had nine points; Easterday eight; Walton seven; Fraser six; Bowman five and Roper four as the balanced offensive attack for the Cavaliers continued. Carlinville made 19 of 39 from the field and had 17 turnovers.

Conlee had 15 points and Kosowski 14 for the Wildcats, which made just 16 of 63 field goals and nine of 15 from the foul line with 12 turnovers.

In other tournament games from Day one, Staunton stopped East Alton-Wood River 45-33 in an afternoon game. Dylan Hemann scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half for Staunton, which led 8-4 after a quarter and 22-11 at the half.

It was a 39-21 game entering the fourth quarter when the Oilers went on a run to get within 41-29, but the Bulldogs were able to fend off the Oilers to gain the win.

Brady Kinder scored 15 points for Staunton, which made 16 of 49 from the field, nine of 16 at the foul line with 14 turnovers.

EAWR got 17 points from Jake Wells, 12 of which came in the second half. The Oilers were 14 of 40 from the field and four of 15 at the foul line with 24 turnovers.

Litchfield defeated Gillespie 70-58. The Miners led early 11-4 but Litchfield scored the final 12 points of the first quarter to gain the upper hand.

The Purple Panthers led 38-24 at the half.

Sam Painter had 19 points, Drew Holloway and Cam Morris added 15 each and Chase Lauderdale 11 for the Purple Panthers.

Gillespie got 20 points from Anthony Kravanya and 18 from Devin Stroh.

Hillsboro opened defense of their tournament championship from last year by beating Bunker Hill 74-47.

The Toppers raced out 21-12 after a quarter and were never headed. It was 39-23 at halftime and 55-33 after three quarters.

Bunker Hill got a game-high 22 points form Devon Ralsten.

Hillsboro countered with 15 points each from Peyton Tester and Jordan Gregg and 12 points form Drake Paden.

Other tournaments

WAVERLY – North Mac rolled to an opening day tourney win at Waverly, while Greenfield/Northwestern was stopped by Concord Triopia.

In the tournament’s third game, the Tigers lost to Triopia 66-40. It was 16-8 after a quarter, 39-16 at halftime and 59-29 through three quarters.

Dylan Pohlman scored 10 of his 14 points in the third quarter for GFNW, which plays today against Greenview in a losers bracket game. Ben Bayless added 11 points for the Tigers.

Triopia got 30 points form Zach Thompson, all in the first three quarters. He had 13 in the first quarter and eight in the second, before adding nine more in the third.

North Mac rolled to a 55-24 victory over Pawnee in the sixth game of the day at Waverly Tuesday evening.

The Panthers face New Berlin in a winner’s bracket contest this evening. It was a 23-3 lead for North Mac after a quarter and 36-9 at halftime.

Zayne Langellier had 14 of his 16 points in the first half to lead North Mac. Tanner Wilson added 12 points with four three-pointers.

Pawnee got 11 points from Keaton Kohlrus, all in the second half.