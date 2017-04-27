CHS WYSE team second in state

The Carlinville WYSE (Worldwide Youth in Science and Engineering) Team finished in 2nd place in the State Contest (“700” Division) on April 19.

The competition was held in Champaign and is sponsored by the University of Illinois.

Students competed in the areas of Mathematics, English, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Computer Science, and Engineering Graphics.

As individuals, Andrew DeNeve finished in third place in Computer Science, and Tyler Behme finished in fifth place in Engineering Graphics and fourth place in Computer Science.

The Carlinville WYSE Team is coached by Lisa Kelly, Jason Crowell, Charlie Taylor, Chad Easterday, and Darrin DeNeve.

Members of the state-runner up Carlinville High School WYSE team, front row, from left, are: Megan Passalacqua, Ava Armour, Amanda Healy, and Grace Hulin. Middle Row: Emily Smith, Karly Ambuel, Meghan Woods, and Ryan Bowman. Back row: Robert Wiggins, Andrew DeNeve, Tyler Behme, Lucas Mefford, Jack Kufa, Seth Evans, and University of Illinois Physics Professor Kevin Pitts.

Photo was provided