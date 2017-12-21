CHS wrestlers win pair of home duals Thursday

CARLINVILLE (Dec. 21, 2017) – Metro East Lutheran and New Berlin made a trip to Carlinville on Thursday night for team dual wrestling matches.

The event took place at the Carlinville Intermediate School due to both of the gymnasiums at the middle school/high school in use.

Carlinville’s first match was against Metro East Lutheran.

Tucker Green opened the match for the Cavies at 120, losing by pin at 0:58 to DuJuan Burton.

Demitry Lewis (126), Nate Burns (132), Keagan Broaddus (138), Tucker Hughes (145) and Chase Michaelis (12) all won by forfeit.

At 160 pounds, Caleb Cope of MEL pinned Levi Perkins at 0:39.

Tristen Burns of Carlinville got a pin over Michael Feils at 0:37.

Stephen Otten (182) and Brandon Miller (195) both had forfeit wins.

At 285, Chase Lawless of Carlinville lost by pin at 2:37 to Timmy Lott.

At 106 pounds, Carter Mabus Carlinville and the Knights’ Jordan Neal squared off in the dual of the night.

Mabus and Neal went back and forth with the match tied 10-10 late in the third period.

Mabus got an escape with less than 10 seconds left to escape with an 11-10 victory over Neal.

At 113 pounds, Jakob Schroeder of MEL pinned Colin Leonard at 2:49, despite trailing early in the match by a 9-0 score.

Carlinville 66, New Berlin 8

In the second dual of the night, the Cavaliers won all but two of the matches against the Pretzels.

Green opened at 120 with a disqualification victory over Hunter Wilkin of New Berlin.

At 126, Lewis won by forfeit. N.Burns then needed just 14 seconds to pin Kory Sanson at 132 pounds.

Dustin Roberts (138) pinned Cam Burns of New Berlin at 1:55, while at 145 pounds, Michaelis pinned Jack Buchino of New Berlin at 0:55.

Hughes pinned Warren Copeland at 2:00 at 152 pounds.

In a 160-pound bout, Evan Bethard of Carlinville lost by pin at 1:36 to Mark Owens.

Forfeit wins for T.Burns and Otten, set up Miller’s pin in 0:33 against Michael Buerhle at 195 pounds.

Lawless got a pin at 3:24 over Lukeal Myers. Colin Willhte of New Berlin won a major decision of 17-7 over Mabus at 106.

The final match had Leonard pinning Matt Drake in 0:51.

N.Burns is 11-2 on the early season; Roberts is 3-1; T.Burns and Hughes are both 8-5 and Broaddus is 6-4.

cutline: A late escape enabled Carter Mabus (bottom) to defeat Jordan Neal of Metro East Lutheran 11-10 in a prep wrestling match Thursday night.