CHS volleyball team captures tournament title

Saturday, Oct. 5, Carlinville High School’s volleyball team captured a tournament title at their annual invitational with wins over Springfield Lanphier, Valmeyer, Greenfield-Northwestern and Central A&M. Pictured with the championship plaque, left to right, are (front) Albert Dowland, (middle) Olivia Turley, Sarah DeNeve, Sydney Bowman, Kelsey McKee, Haley Wills, (back) assistant coach Renee Young, head coach Kaitie Hammann, Maycee Gall, Jordan Leefers, Jill Stayton, Adrienne Tracy, Ella Walker, Gracie Reels, Lexy West, assistant coach Julie Kinser, Catie Sims, Paris Cousett and assistant coach Heather Heater. Not pictured is Matilda Mitchell. Enquirer Democrat Photo by Jackson Wilson. See complete story on page 1B.