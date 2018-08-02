CHS volleyball schedule has new look

CARLINVILLE (Aug. 2, 2018) – Schedules for the fall, 2018 sports seasons at Carlinville High School.

Carlinville, with a new head volleyball coach since 1980, has revamped its schedule for the upcoming season.

Katie Hammann’s head coaching debut takes place in Auburn on Aug. 23, which is followed two days later with a newly formed tournament – the Carlinville Classic, involving JV and varsity teams from Carlinville, Wesclin, Athens and Carrollton.

The classic takes the place of the Edwardsville Tournament, which the team has played in the past several years.

The first non-tournament home game is a non-conference matchup with Southwestern on Aug. 30.

Carlinville also dropped the Pawnee tournament off its schedule in favor of the New Berlin Tournament, which will take place Sept. 14 and 15.

The annual Carlinville Invitational takes place on Saturday, Sept. 29, with the Macoupin County tournament a week later, Oct. 6, also in Carlinville.

The Cavies will host conference games against Roxana (Sept. 6), Pana (Sept. 27); Gillespie (Oct. 9) and Litchfield (Oct. 18), which is also the final home match of the season.

Regional tournament play opens on Oct. 22.

Boys soccer

Tim Johnson’s boys soccer team will kick off the season at East Alton-Wood River on Monday, Aug. 20 at 5 p.m.

The annual Carlinville Kickoff Classic at Loveless Park will start Aug. 25 with two games and conclude on Aug. 30.

Among the teams participating include Gillespie, Father McGivney, Roxana, East Alton-WR, Springfield Southeast, Springfield Lutheran, Jersey, Athens, Hillsboro, Lincolnwood and Staunton.

The Carlinville JV soccer Extravaganza on Sept. 15 features teams from jersey, East Alton-Wood River, Greenville and Civic Memorial.

Carlinville hosts conference games on Sept. 4 (Greenville); Sept. 11 (Staunton); Sept. 18 (Hillsboro); Sept. 20 (Southwestern) and Oct. 2 (Vandalia). The Oct. 2 game is also the final home game of the regular season, with the regionals beginning Oct. 5.

Cross-country

Charlie Helton’s harriers will take to several invitationals this year, including a pair at home.

The Carlinville Early Meet on Aug. 28 at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds includes schools including Litchfield, Marquette, Williamsville, North Greene, Staunton, Greenville, Jersey, Pana, Rochester, Auburn, Carrollton, Roxana, Eisenhower and Fr. McGivney.

September features six road invitationals, including a split squad on Sept. 29 at Peoria and at Southwestern.

The Carlinville Invitational on Oct. 9 will include Bement, Rochester, Breese Mater Dei, Roxana, Quincy Notre Dame, Quincy Blessed Sacrament Jr. High, Greenville, Staunton, North Greene, Central A&M, Spr. Lutheran, Breese Central, Litchfield, East Alton-Wood River, Marquette, Pittsfield, Southwestern, O’Fallon First Baptist, Metro East Lutheran, Pana, Fr. McGivney, Carrollton, Gillespie, Vandalia, Teutopolis, Freeburg and Madison.

The South Central conference meet in Brighton is Oct. 15 with the IHSA regional hosted by Carlinville at the fairgrounds is Oct. 20.

Golf

Logan Ridnour’s golf teams open the season with the boys traveling to the Hickory Stick tournament at Belk Park on Monday, Aug. 13.

The first co-ed golf meet of the season is Tuesday, Aug. 21, with other home dates including Aug. 29, Sept. 10, Sept. 13 and Sept. 27.

The Carlinville girls team participates in the Alton Marquette tournament Aug. 25 at Spencer T. Olin.

The South Central Conference meets are Sept. 24 for boys and Sept. 25 for girls at Indian Springs.

IHSA boys regionals starts Oct. 2 with the girls starting Oct. 3.

A complete list of team schedules are in this edition’s Mac Stats section.