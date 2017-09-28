CHS volleyball invite set for Saturday

CARLINVILLE (Sept. 28, 2017) – The annual Carlinville volleyball invitational tournament takes place Saturday at Carlinville High School and Middle School gymnasiums.

The tournament starts at 8 a.m. with pool play and continues throughout the day.

Last year’s finalists, Carlinville and defending champion Springfield Lutheran, are in the same pool this year, the Red Pool, with games playing in the CHS gymnasium. Greenfield-Northwestern and Lanphier also play in the Red Pool.

In the Blue Pool are Greenville, Hardin-Calhoun, Valmeyer and Central A&M, and they will all play in the middle school gymnasium.

Carlinville plays at 9 a.m. against GFNW; 11 a.m. against Lanphier and 1 p.m. against Lutheran.

Games at 3 p.m. include the seventh and fifth place games, with the championship and third place matches set to start around 4 p.m.

Complete schedule of games is in the Mac Stats section.

GFNW def. Pleasant Hill

Greenfield/Northwestern improved to 7-6, 3-1 in the WIVC conference with a 25-10, 25-19 win at Pleasant Hill on Thursday.

Hailey Driscoll had 10 kills in 23 attempts for the Tigers. Brooke Gibbs added five kills on nine attacks.

Luna Boggs and Kassidy Walters had four ace serves each and Driscoll added two blocks. Walters and Gibbs had six digs, while Carly Gregory added 14 assists.

Greenville def. Gillespie

At Gillespie, the Comets improved to 5-1 in conference play by defeating the Miners Thursday night, 25-17, 25-17.

Mackenzie Kasarda had 11 points, while Emily Schmidt and Ally Clay each had eight points. Kasarda added five kills, with Abbie Barber and Sydney Bires and Lexie Bussman adding three kills each. Clay had 11 assists for the Miners (3-10, 0-5).

Auburn def. North Mac

At Auburn, the Trojans stayed unbeaten in the Sangamo by defeating the Panthers 25-7, 25-20 Thursday night.

Maddie Marsh and Alli Kallenbach had five digs each. Kallenbach added two kills, while Claire Harvey and Bridget Bertolino both had two assists.

Staunton def. Nokomis

At Staunton, Ashleigh Painter, Kinzie Colley and Grace Nichols all had five kills in the Bulldogs’ 25-23, 25-17 win at home against Nokomis Thursday night.

Pawnee def. Mt. Olive

At Pawnee, the Wildcats slipped to 1-11 with a 25-15, 25-4 loss to the Indians.

For Mt. Olive, Lily Gretak had four kills, followed by Kaleigh Ziglar with three and Rachael Kernich with two.

Ziglar added four assists and a block. Savannah Bruhn had four points, two aces and two assists.

MaKenzy Sorsen had four points, two aces and three digs, while Miranda Matta added two digs.

GFNW def. Griggsville Perry

At Palmyra, the Tigers improved to 8-6 and 4-1 with a home conference win over Griggsville-Perry Monday evening.

Driscoll recorded eight kills and had three blocks for the Tigers. Boggs added eight ace serves. Gregory had eight digs and 12 assists.