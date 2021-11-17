CHS volleyball holds awards banquet

Jill Stayton selected to play in Lincoln Land All-Star game Nov. 21

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville High School volleyball team held its ‘end of season’ and awards banquet at Cross Church Nov. 15.

Varsity plaques were presented to Jill Stayton (Most Valuable Player, Offensive Player of the Year and Captain); Catie Sims (Defensive Player of the Year, 110 Percent and Captain); Ella Walker (Most Improved Player [co-op] and Captain); and Isabella Tiburzi (Most Improved Player [co-op]).

Braley Wiser was named the Junior Varsity Player of the Year.

Head coach Kaitie Hammann said that the banquet was a special time for her, even more so because she had the privilege of being able to coach and befriend the same girls she taught in her sixth grade classroom.

“You guys came to me as these short little kids who’s wearing athletic clothes all the time, your braces, the ‘I hate reading,’ and all of that good stuff,” Hammann said. “But, now I get to watch you grow from that sixth grade level – not just as volleyball players but figuritively as people. I love seeing you guys years down the road because I’ve had a few of my former players invite me to weddings, baby showers, etc. That’s the stuff that really means more to me than wins and losses.”

The Cavaliers may not have made it all the way to the top this year, but everyone in attendance felt like champions when coach Heather Heater announced a program record $2,886 was raised during the team’s ‘Dig for a Cure’ match a few weeks ago. The proceeds went to Jimmy and Denise Joiner, two of Heater’s former Wood Duck co-workers that were both diagnosed with cancer.

“I know Denise greatly appreciated that and I got to hug Jimmy before he recently passed away,” Heater said. “It was really neat that we were able to do this for them so I thank you guys for all your help.”

The varsity team got off to a slow start, losing four of 10 matches.

“We knew going in that this was going to maybe start out a bit slow because we didn’t have much experience,” coach Albert Dowland said. “When you have that and also your few experienced players playing out of position, it’s going to take a while.”

“Jill was the only player of ours that had a full year of varsity experience,” Hammann said. “Everybody else who had played at that level only had a half year. Not a lot of teams face that challenge going into a season.”

“We were very young,” coach Renee Young said. “We knew we had a lot of talent coming in and we were aware of that but we weren’t sure how that was going to translate to a varsity court.”

Once October hit, the Cavaliers hit their stride. Carlinville came out on top in 18 of its next 27 matches and ended up 22-15 for the season, continuing a tradition of 20-plus results in the win column and finishing as a regional semi-finalist.

“We were able to do that and we got to play a full season,” Hammann said. “That worked out really well and those were the two other main goals for our girls.”

Hammann was additionally grateful for the team’s overall health.

