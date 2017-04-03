CHS softball postponement streak reaches six straight

CARLINVILLE – It’s quite an impressive streak, but not the streak that spring teams would like to be bragging about.

It’s not a winning streak, nor a losing streak. It’s a matter of postponement streak.

The Carlinville softball team had its sixth consecutive scheduled game called off Monday against Staunton due to inclement weather. It was the seventh postponement overall for the team, all within the last eight scheduled games.

The team’s last game was an 11-8 loss at Auburn on March 24. Among the postponements are five home games. The team still has not had its home opener.

The Cavaliers baseball game for Monday at home against Staunton has also been postponed. The Cavaliers have played once since March 22, a 3-0 loss at Vandalia last Friday.

The team has been been postponed five times on the season, four of those scheduled at home. The Cavaliers have also been unable to host a baseball contest thus far this soggy spring.

Weather permitting, the teams will try it again on Wednesday at Bunker Hill. The next home games, possible home openers are scheduled for Friday, April 6 at 4:30 p.m. against the Greenville Comets.