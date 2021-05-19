CHS softball gets into the win column for its seniors

Carlinville High School’s Catie Sims lays down a bunt. Enquirer~Democrat photo by Jackson Wilson.

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville High School softball team had been waiting for its offense and pitching to synchronize and come together for a complete game in both the field and at the plate. That finally happened during this past week as the Cavaliers broke a six-game losing streak and picked up a couple of wins.

The Cavaliers had to wait a bit for their first home win, but they picked the right day to get the job done.

Carlinville bounced back from a 5-4 conference loss it suffered against Greenville the previous night, dominating North Greene 11-2 on Senior Night May 14 and improving to 2-7 on the season.

Catie Sims limited the visiting Spartans to two runs on two hits, striking out 10 batters en route to a six-inning complete game victory.

Offensively, the Cavaliers were all over the place. Aside from the first inning, CHS put at least one tally on the scoreboard in each frame.

The Cavaliers fell behind by a run twice in the early innings, but broke out for a six-run third and followed that rally up with two more in the fourth and one in both the fifth and sixth.

Read the full story in the May 20th issue of the Enquirer~Democrat.