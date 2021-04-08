CHS soccer thunders past Greenville on Senior Night

Carlinville High School’s Trieton Park (#2) battles for possession during a home soccer game against Greenville Apr. 2. Park scored his second hat trick in as many weeks and helped lead the Cavaliers to a 6-1 Senior Night win. Enquirer~Democrat photo by Jackson Wilson.

Trieton Park has another hat trick

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

There still hasn’t been a South Central Conference team able to contest the level of play the Carlinville High School boys’ soccer team has been bringing to the table, day in and day out.

The Cavaliers demolished the Greenville Comets 6-1 on Senior Night and Trieton Park scored a hat trick for the second week in a row. Furthermore, if Levi Yudinsky hadn’t taken a blindside hit while in the clear on a breakaway late in the game, he potentially would have scored his third goal of the contest, thus giving CHS two hat tricks in one. The junior duo combined for all five of its goals in the first half.

“The bulk of our experience is mainly generated between those two,” Carlinville head coach Tim Johnson said of Park and Yudinsky. “But, a big part of why they play as good as they have been is because they’ve got a lot of help. The stats we have is a credit to the entire team taking care of business and getting things done. A lot of the guys are making great passes and helping to create these great runs we go on.”

The win raised Carlinville’s record to 7-2 overall and 5-0 in the South Central Conference.

As consistent as the team had been in terms of getting positive results, Johnson was not yet satisfied.

“We are very happy with how we are playing right now,” Johnson said. “However, we know that there is still a lot of growing we have left to do. I fully believe these guys are capable of doing much more and that’s a big benefit to have knowing that we can win convincingly despite not being at our full potential.”

Prior to kickoff, Carlinville recognized its four seniors – Caden Barkley, Chance Pointer, Carter Mabus and Joe Alepra, which were each given a cardboard cutout of themselves to keep.

“Great group of kids,” Johnson said of the seniors. “Three of them, with the exception of Chance, have been with us from the very start, but all four are great leaders. We hate to see them go, but we want to finish this great season as strong as possible for them.”

Mabus scored the sixth and final goal of the game with ten minutes remaining in the second half.

Defensively, Carlinville only gave up one shot at the net, which resulted in a Tyler Ricke goal that pulled the Comets back even….

