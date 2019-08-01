CHS Shipman donates more than $5,000 to help fight hunger

Central Illinois Foodbank will receive a large donation from CHS-Shipman. CHS-Shipman has multiple locations throughout south-central Illinois with their main office location in Shipman, Illinois. The grain elevator raised more than $5,000 for the Foodbank in this year’s Harvest for Hunger campaign.

For the seventh year, CHS-Shipman participated in Harvest for Hunger, raising funds for Central Illinois Foodbank and other local agencies.

The annual campaign has raised more than $60,000 for the Foodbank and other local agencies in the past six years.